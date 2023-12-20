Bainimarama denied bail, new charges added

The Parramatta Court has refused bail for Meli Bainimarama, the son of Fiji’s former Prime Minister, who is charged with a series of new domestic violence offences, including allegedly intentionally choking without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The matter was called yesterday.

The ruling on the defendant’s application for an apprehended domestic violence order will also be heard on the 16th of January 2024.

The 36-year-old is separately defending a raft of other domestic violence charges, in which police allege he choked a woman, bit her on the face and body, hit her across the ear and sent her an intimate video he recorded without her consent.

A hearing for those charges was left part-heard in Parramatta Local Court in June and adjourned until April 2024.

While he was on bail for those charges, Bainimarama was arrested at a Guildford home earlier this month, and is separately charged with allegedly intentionally choking a person without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and property damage.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 January 2024.