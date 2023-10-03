Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama reveals medical condition

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed his medical status for the first time.

Bainimarama informed court during his trial last week that he underwent a triple heart bypass surgery in 2021 and he also suffers from sleep apnoea.

As he maintained a not-guilty plea, the 69 year-old also told the court that he has a pacemaker hooked to him and that he needs to take medications for his heart condition.

Defence counsel Davenesh Sharma and the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions are expected to make closing submissions tomorrow at 2:30pm.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

Also charged alongside Bainimarama is suspended Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Outside noise does not worry us: Lo...

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani has reiterated they are not wo...
Rugby

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s contr...

Aviron Bayonnais Rugby Pro club has terminated the contract of Fiji...
Rugby

Prop Bell tips Portugal to beat Fij...

Wallabies prop Angus Bell has tipped Portugal to beat Fiji in the a...
2023 IDC

Tailevu Naitasiri opts for underdog...

Tailevu Naitasiri has opted to enter next week's Courts Inter Distr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Outside noise does not worry us:...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Prop Bell tips Portugal to beat ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Tailevu Naitasiri opts for under...

2023 IDC
Tailevu Na...

We’ll take Eddie’s credit card a...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Popular News

2022 finalists drawn in same IDC...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Fiji FA to construct high perfor...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Acting DPP Toganivalu dies

News
The Acting...

Lands Ministry warns against sca...

News
The Minist...

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael G...

Entertainment
‘Harry Pot...

$3.6m worth of complaints filed ...

News
The inter-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Farewell