Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mataiciwa

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims the Acting Registrar of Political Parties and Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa is practicing double standards by not responding to complaints made against SODELPA Member Ro Teimumu Kepa.

In a video statement posted on the FijiFirst Facebook Page, the former Prime Minister said that if it was a FijiFirst Member was in question who blatantly and publicly breached the law in defiance, the Acting Registrar of Political Parties would have referred them to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for criminal investigation.

Bainimarama also attacked SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka for his lack of knowledge in commenting that the law needed to change because SODELPA wanted its party officials to hold positions as public officers.

“Gavoka has ones again demonstrated the fundamental lack of understanding of the principles of ‘Separation of Powers’ and ‘Conflict of Interest’.”

“Unfortunately, Gavoka’s ignorance of these basic principles is also prevalent in the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party.”

Bainimarama said the Fijian Elections Offices has the inherent powers to deal with matters that fall within the premise of the relevant laws and that the Acting Registrar of Political Parties can make any decision on his or her volition in particular to a breach which is apparent.

He said that the response by Mataiciwa to his statement demonstrates that she is an extremely confused administrator of the law pertaining to Political Parties.

“Her statement is flawed with inconsistencies, absurd and self-contradicting assertions. It also shows that she is ignorant of the spirit of the intent and provisions of the law itself,” Bainimarama said.

Bainimarama said Mataiciwa’s intent to draw relevance between Roko Teimumu Kepa and that of a former FijiFirst MP has no merit and added that there is no equivalence between the two.

FijiLive has reached out to Mataiciwa and Gavoka for a response.