Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama’s comments are unacceptable: FMA

The Fijian Media Association has strongly condemned comments made by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama outside the Magistrates Court in Suva to journalists and has labelled them as distasteful, unbecoming and unacceptable.

Bainimarama had told a Mai TV cameraman in the iTaukei language: Qarauna de dua tacaqe, a na qai caqeta yani na muna. (Meaning ‘Be careful no one stumbles, for I will then kick his backside.’)

He also told a fijivillage cameraperson ‘To watch out, you slip, and then I will kick your backside.’

Bainimarama also told a Fiji Sun photographer “kwan kwan”, a derogatory term commonly used to chase away dogs or animals.

The Association in a statement said it finds these comments highly offensive and continues to reiterate that journalists, photographers and videographers are doing an important work of informing the public, and threats of violence against them are unacceptable.

“Journalists have come through a period where they have been beaten, intimidated and abused and will not accept these threats to deter them from doing their duty.”

Bainimarama is currently standing trial with suspended Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the university in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

The trial continues today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Armstrong-Ravula in team of the tou...

Baby Flying Fijians flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has been named ...
Football

Singh joins Vancouver women for Fij...

US-born Young Kulas stylish midfielder Preeya Chandra Singh has joi...
News

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA meetin...

The Vanua o Noco will host the Social Democratic Liberal Party's 22...
News

Love Island USA heads to Fiji

Renowned reality dating competition series Love Island USA will be ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Armstrong-Ravula in team of the ...

Rugby
Baby Flyin...

Singh joins Vancouver women for ...

Football
US-born Yo...

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA mee...

News
The Vanua ...

Love Island USA heads to Fiji

News
Renowned r...

Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing...

Rugby
Setareki T...

Solomon mother thankful for ‘Gif...

News
Young moth...

Popular News

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFP...

Football
Bottom-pla...

2023-24 National Budget passed

News
The 2023-2...

Navua comes from behind to hold ...

Football
Navua came...

Masirewa scores double in Japan’...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Drugs seized from Narain Jetty

News
Bullets of...

Nadi vs Labasa rescheduled to Sa...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Armstrong-Ravula in team of the tournament