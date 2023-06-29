Bainivalu attends Parliamentary meetings in Brussels

Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Alitia Bainivalu is currently attending the 63rd Session of Parliamentary Meeting Assembly of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and 43rd Session of the African, Caribbean, Pacific-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly (ACP-EU JPA) in Brussels, Belgium.

This was a back-to-back meeting which began on Monday 19 June to Friday 23 June and continued with the ACP-EU JPA from Saturday 24 June to Wednesday 28 June.

A total of fifty-six countries participated in the OACPS meeting, which was attended by Members of Parliament, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the ACP Parliaments.

Bainivalu participated in the three Standing Committee meetings: the Committee on Social Affairs and the Environment; Committee on Economic Development, Finance and Trade; and Committee on Political Affairs.

She also attended the Standing Committee meeting on Political Affairs which discussed important topics including artificial intelligence in international peace and security; the humanitarian situation and conflicts in the African continent.

The 63rd OACPS Assembly discussed issues on paperless dialogue on Small Islands Development States (SIDS), additional financial resources, promoting inclusive dialogue, partnerships, diaspora engagement and the need for visibility for the OACPS.

Two urgent topics with accompanying resolutions were debated and voted on during the ACP-EU JPAssembly; the humanitarian and security situation in Haiti and the humanitarian situation in OACPS countries affected by terrorism.

Other debates were on the critical raw materials, energy transition and climate change in the EU-ACP cooperation, Hybrid threats and Reform of the United Nations Security Council.

More than three hundred delegates attended the ACP-EU JP Assembly.