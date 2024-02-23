Saturday, February 24, 2024
Drua’s Baselala headlines Fiji U20 squad

Fijian Drua halfback Phillip Baselala has been named in Fiji’s 30-member squad for the upcoming Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge in New Zealand.

Promising Drua development players, Sikeli Basiyalo, Aisea Tuisese and Aisea Nawai have also earned their places in the team, further enriching its depth and potential.

Coach Apisai Sailada while announcing the team said the wealth of talent within the extended squad, made the final selection a rigorous process.

“I commend the player’s commitment, which fostered intense competition within the team. The squad predominantly comprises of athletes from the High-Performance Program, as well as the prestigious Deans competition and the domestic competitions,” he said.

Sailada said the team is well prepared, and they are looking forward to a good campaign as they start in New Zealand with the Oceania Championship and later move their preparations towards the Junior World Cup in South Africa.

The highly anticipated Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge is scheduled to kick off on February 27 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fiji U20 squad- Joe Toe, Tuisireli Matai, Luke Nasau, Iowane Vakadrigi, Josh Uluibau, Eroni Sarasau, Sairusi Laqere, Naiteqe Irinabulou, Nalani May, Malakai Masi, Iliesa Erenavula, Nemani Kurucake, Ebenezer Navula, Sakenasa Nalasi, Inia Tudrau, Rupeni Nakiyoyo, Sam Chapman, Philip Baselala, Aisea Nawai, Netava Saukuru, Ponipate Tuberi, Seremaia Tuiqamea, Josefa Ubitau, Sivaniolo Lumelume, Aisea Tuisese, Tevita Sovau, Avakuki Niusalele, Sikeli Basiyalo, Anare Tabakaucoro, Charles Silikoro.

Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

