Blues outclass champs Suva in extra time

It will be an all-western final in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after Lautoka outclassed champions Suva 4-1 in extra time of the second semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

The Blues, mentored by former Suva coach Babs Khan and Anginesh Prasad started the encounter well and got on the score-sheet in the 24th minute after left-back Sakaraia Naisua headed in a Aporosa Yada corner-kick.

Lautoka led 1-0 at halftime but the Whites came out strongly after the break and managed to get the equaliser through veteran marksman Samuela Drudru in the 47th minute.

Both teams toiled hard for the winner but failed to score any further goals, pushing the match into extra time.

The first spell of extra time did not produce any goals but the floodgates opened when the teams swapped sides.

Midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi put Lautoka in the lead in the second minute of the second spell.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Lautoka scored two further goals through Sairusi Nalaubu and Aporosa Yada to book their date in the final against neighbours and tradional arch-rivals Ba tomorrow.

The grand final will kick off at 3pm.

The teams:

Newline Chemical/Chandra Investments Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula (C), Bruce Hughes, Marlon Tahioa, Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala.

Tiger’s Restaurant Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese, Edwin Justin, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sterling Vasconcellos, Sakaraia Naisua.