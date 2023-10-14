Saturday, October 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Blues outclass champs Suva in extra time

It will be an all-western final in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after Lautoka outclassed champions Suva 4-1 in extra time of the second semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

The Blues, mentored by former Suva coach Babs Khan and Anginesh Prasad started the encounter well and got on the score-sheet in the 24th minute after left-back Sakaraia Naisua headed in a Aporosa Yada corner-kick.

Lautoka led 1-0 at halftime but the Whites came out strongly after the break and managed to get the equaliser through veteran marksman Samuela Drudru in the 47th minute.

Both teams toiled hard for the winner but failed to score any further goals, pushing the match into extra time.

The first spell of extra time did not produce any goals but the floodgates opened when the teams swapped sides.

Midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi put Lautoka in the lead in the second minute of the second spell.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Lautoka scored two further goals through Sairusi Nalaubu and Aporosa Yada to book their date in the final against neighbours and tradional arch-rivals Ba tomorrow.

The grand final will kick off at 3pm.

The teams:

Newline Chemical/Chandra Investments Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula (C), Bruce Hughes, Marlon Tahioa, Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala.

Tiger’s Restaurant Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese, Edwin Justin, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sterling Vasconcellos, Sakaraia Naisua.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Raheem is our triumph card: Khan

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan says Fiji Under 23 defender-cum-attack...
2023 IDC

Frustrating Rakiraki’s defenc...

Assistant Nadroga coach Jitesh Nath revealed that frustrating Rakir...
News

FRCS increases financial limit to $...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, in consultation with the Rese...
Rugby

Fiji fights for more than just vict...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head coach Simon Raiwalui says the team i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Raheem is our triumph card: Khan...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Frustrating Rakiraki’s def...

2023 IDC
Assistant ...

FRCS increases financial limit t...

News
The Fiji R...

Fiji fights for more than just v...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Raheem stars as Ba marches into ...

2023 IDC
Super-sub ...

Nadroga to face Tavua in Premier...

2023 IDC
Nadroga wi...

Popular News

Southerners wary of injured Suva...

2023 IDC
Last year’...

Rabuka leads delegation to Austr...

News
Prime Mini...

3 arrested over involvement in M...

News
Three peop...

Navua beats Nadi, stays in hunt

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Wales top Pool C with bonus poin...

RWC 2023
Wales comp...

E-learning portal launched

News
Acting Min...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 IDC Super Premier SF2: Suva vs Lautoka