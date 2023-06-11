Blues to keep same formation against Ba

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar has revealed they will keep the same formation against neighbors Ba today after registering a 4-2 win against Navua in their second Group A match on Saturday.

The Sugar City boys and Ba have both qualified for the semifinals with 6 points each and the winner of their clash will top Group A.

“Till how far we reach, we’ll keep the same team so that we can combine our team and players can gel together against Ba.”

“We’ll put the same line-up against Ba because we want to carry on with the win.”

“Ba is a good team so we’ll really need to prepare against them and we’ll come prepared.”

“I have confidence in my boys. The players stuck to the plan the coaches have set.”

The clash between Lautoka and Ba will kick off at 3pm.