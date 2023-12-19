Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Body of missing man found in Naduruloulou

The body of the 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Rewa River was found this afternoon at Naduruloulou, Kasavu in Nausori.

The man and two children aged 4 and 7 fell from a boat which capsized in the middle of Baulevu River due to its load.

The boat which was operated by a 16-year-old had 10 passengers, with others being saved by people who were diving for fresh water mussels in the areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu acknowledged the efforts from the members of the community and Police Officers who were involved in the search.

He said they will investigate the negligence part which led to the unfortunate incident and appropriate people will be charged.

The head of Police Operations is calling on everyone to adhere to safety precautions when transporting people across water.

The drowning toll this year is now 58 compared to 51 in the same period last year.

Investigation into the incident continues as Police await post mortem results of the three victims.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
