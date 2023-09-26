Tuesday, September 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bonus payments are prerogative of Board: Ministry

The Ministry of Forestry says bonus payments are the prerogative of the Board of Directors of Fiji Pine Limited Company and not of the Ministry.

Clarifying a media report which stated delay in bonus payment as cause of pine plantation fires’, the Ministry said the Government has appointed directors to the board together with landowners’ representatives that make company decisions.

The Ministry in a statement said it does not interfere in the day-today-running of the company and the directors are aware of the Government’s goal to increase landowner participation in the industry.

“Goals that the previous administration disregarded when it revoked all the contracts for silvicultural and harvesting services with forest-based business.”

“As a partner in the industry, the Ministry wants to reassure landowners that it is committed to achieving the goals of the sector, including the transfer of ownership to landowners once the business has reached a level of stable financial growth and resource availability.”

The Ministry said between 1980 to the early 1990s, the company suffered a $30 million in losses due to the fire  and it does not want the company to suffer losses due to fire.

“We are urging landowners and all stakeholders in the industry to take precautions to protect their resources from fire,” the statement said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FNPF acquires Garden City Complex

The Fiji National Provident Fund has expanded its extensive propert...
News

IFC, RBF to develop green finance t...

Fijians stand to benefit from the development of a green finance ta...
Football

Omede eyes more success with Blues

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more success with Lautoka at...
Rugby

Jones has full support of players: ...

Wallabies Captain Will Skelton says head Coach Eddie Jones has the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FNPF acquires Garden City Comple...

News
The Fiji N...

IFC, RBF to develop green financ...

News
Fijians st...

Omede eyes more success with Blu...

Football
Nigerian m...

Jones has full support of player...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Ministry monitors outbreak of Ni...

News
The Minist...

We’re not done yet, says Vunival...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

We improved on traditional areas...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kumar appointed interim Suva coa...

Football
Fiji’s onl...

NAP to address the impacts of cl...

News
A National...

Fiji to be represented by 592 pe...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

We will continue to uphold peace...

News
Prime Mini...

Police officer investigated over...

News
A team fro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FNPF acquires Garden City Complex