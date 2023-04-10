Botia puts on Man of Match performance

Flying Fijians utility Levani Botia displayed a Man of the Match performance in La Rochelle’s 24-10 win over the Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup on Monday.

The 34-year-old led from the front and made a number of turnovers, no missed tackles and had a try assist.

Two tries to halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow and four penalties and a conversion to pivot Antoine Hastoy secured a glorious win for the homeside at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

The visitors managed a first half penalty from flyhalf Owen Farrell with prop Eroni Mawi scoring their lone try in the second half.

Farrell also added the conversion.

La Rochelle led at half-time 16-3.