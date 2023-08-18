Bua province has lowest crime rate: ACP

Police has revealed that crime rate in the Bua Province has been at its lowest compared to the other two provinces in Vanua Levu.

This has been highlighted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police – Planning, Research & Doctrine, (ACP) Aporosa Lutunauga.

ACP Lutunauga stressed the important role of the Vanua in working with Police by sharing of information and the reporting of any and all illegal activities.

He emphasised Duavata Community Policing places great prominence on the Vanua as being an important pillar towards crime prevention efforts, playing an important role in the maintenance of law and order.

ACP Lutunauga also requested the members to work with Police in the war against drugs as students were being found in schools with drugs namely marijuana

He also said that a proposed community Post was earmarked for Daria, and sought the support of the Vanua to assist in terms of land & accommodation and acknowledged and appreciated by the members of the council.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated the opening of the Bua Provincial council earlier this week in Nabouwalu.