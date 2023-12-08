Cape Town 7s on free to air TV

This weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa will be aired live on FBC TV.

This has been announced by the Minister for Youth and Sport Jese Saukuru yesterday after Government met with new sponsor and official broadcaster Digicel Fiji’s Sky Pacific and State-owned FBC TV.

Saukuru apologised for the mix-up last week as sponsorship for the 7s coverage changes every two years.

Last month, Digicel Fiji announced that it has secured exclusive television rights for the 2023-2024 HSBC SVNS (formerly World Rugby Seven Series) for the next two years.

This news sent shockwaves throughout the country after many did not enjoy the luxury of owning the Sky Pacific set up box to view the games.

Saukuru said this is good news to all Fijians who vividly follow Sevens Rugby.