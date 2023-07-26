Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Capital city girls ready to face Vancouver

Suva women’s football skipper Litiana Sigavinaka says they are ready to face an unpredictable Vancouver Fiji Women in their tour match next Monday.

While the capital city girls have set their sights on victory, Sigavinaka said they will need to intensify their training despite significant challenges, including injuries among senior players and demanding schedules.

“Our expectations are clear – to train hard, win our league games and improve,” she said.

“It’s tough training the whole team together since most of them are at work and the younger ones are at school. But we manage one session at 5pm, and it’s incredible to see everyone pushing their limits.”

“We really want to do well in this match, especially since Nadi won their game. We’re the team from the capital, and people are counting on us. We’re ready to do our best.”

Suva is currently fifth in the Digicel Women’s Super League but Coach Karishma Mala is confident the Whites will display a thrilling performance.

“The Vancouver team looks challenging, but I have faith in my girls to come out on top. I’m grateful to the Suva senior women’s team who join the training every day after work.”

“I would urge everyone to come and see the game at the stadium and support our girls.”

The Suva vs Vancouver Fiji match will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
