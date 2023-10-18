Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Certain crimes increased in September

While the overall crime rate recorded a 11 per cent decrease last month in the five divisions, there remains certain crimes that recorded increases when compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics released by the Fiji Police Force, the Southern Division recorded an increase in cases of aggravated burglary from 1 to 5, aggravated robbery from 6 to 8 cases attempt to commit rape from 0 to 2 cases, rape an increased from 22 to 29 cases and theft of motor vehicle cases from 1 to 2 for the month of September 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The Western Division recorded increases in aggravated robbery from 6 to 8 cases when compared to the month of September 2022. Burglary recorded 38 cases compared to 28 and rape recorded 25 cases compared to 24.

The Eastern Division recorded increases in cases of attempted burglary from the 1 report registered in September 2022 to 2 cases for the same period this year. Burglary recorded an increase of 4 cases from 21 to 25 this year, robbery recorded 3 cases compared to 1 and a murder case was recorded during September 2023.

The Northern Division recorded an increase in arson, with 1 report registered compared to 0 during September 2022. Rape registered an increase of 1 case while attempt to commit arson recorded one case.

The Central Division registered an increase of 5 cases of burglary with 13 registered last month compared to 8 for the same period last year, while there was a case of theft of motor vehicle compared to nil last year.

Crimes against women and children is also concerning.

19 per cent of crimes against women were sexual related while 81 per cent were assault related while 74 per cent of crimes against children were sexual related and 26 per cent assault related, committed in domestic settings by perpetrators known to the victims.

All five policing districts also recorded increases in drug cases, resulting in the overall increase of 28 per cent last month.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
