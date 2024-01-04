Thursday, January 4, 2024
Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Defending champions, Army have been drawn in a tough pool for this month’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Army grouped with Ratu Filise, Pacific Nomads from Australia and Yalovata in Pool A.

Pool B is headlined by last season’s finalist Fire, USA Falcons, Dominion Brothers and Ba Originals.

Pool C has New Zealand Development, Ambassadors All Stars, Devo Babas and Ravuka while the Fiji Babas, Tabadamu, Saunaka and Tubarua Highlanders make up Pool D.

In the women’s division, the shadow New Zealand side, Matakesi, Seahawks, Ba Originals and Vatu Talei are in Pool A while the shadow Fijiana side, Mount Masada is drawn in Pool B with Fire, Pacific Nomads and Western Drifters in Pool B.

Pool C will feature Manly Mermaids, Lillian Amazons, Ezers and Vanuatu.

The winner’s in the Men’s competition will walk away $20,000 richer while the Women’s winner will receive $15,000.

The tournament will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
