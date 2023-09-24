Champs Lautoka end DFPL on high note

Newly crowned Digicel Fiji Premier League champions, Lautoka ended the competition with a 4-3 victory over Battle of Giants finalist, Navua at Churchill Park today.

The Ronil Kumar coached side trailed 2-1 at halftime.

Jackson Wale and Thomas Dunn’s goals had the visitors ahead while Fiji U23 midfielder Aporosa Yada netted for the Blues.

Lanky Saula Waqa’s second have double and a goal from right-back Afraz Ali sealed the deal for the side.

Lautoka finishes the season with 40 points while Navua ends its campaign in eighth place with 20 points.

Meanwhile BOG champions Labasa finished in fourth place with 28 points after a 2-2 draw against ninth place finishers Nadroga at Lawaqa Park today.