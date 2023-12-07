Thursday, December 7, 2023
Change public perception of Police: Driu

Police officers in the Western Division have been urged to change public perception of policing through the professional service delivery.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said a review of the Western Division’s Operational Readiness Check Parade ahead of the festive season operations, highlighted that half of the police work can be achieved through community policing program.

ACP Driu said officers needed to forge a stronger working relationship with members of the community, business sector and civil society.

He said there is support for policing efforts, but there is also a lack of trust in policing and capabilities because, when the public turn to us for help, in return we offer excuses.

He said that majority of the complaints against police service are avoidable – The lack of feedback, the lack of professionalism, rude behaviours of some officers, the poor customer service, late attendance or non-attendance to reports are just some of the complaints received.

ACP Driu said recently there have been a number of cases of interest that have caused panic amongst members of your community.

“Their anxiety has been compounded by the actions of some of our officers when dealing with the initial report, where they have not provided any form of assurance of relief,” he said.

The Northern Division ORC Parade will be held tomorrow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
