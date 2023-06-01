Chew calls for a change in mindset

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew has called for a change in mindset so officers can understand their roles better as leaders.

Whilst opening the one month Inspector and Corporal Qualifying courses at the Fiji Police Academy, Chew told officers that their minds have always been taught or programmed to think that a Police Constable, Corporal or anyone who is not tagged to a managerial post is not a leader.

“Policing is a profession where we are expected to make decisions on the go. At times you won’t have the luxury of time to refer back to your Unit Commanders for advice, and have to make a decision in what could be a life or death situation.”

“Your ability to make a decision on your own makes you a leader.”

He said the promotions are not only linked to higher ranks, but increased levels of accountability.

“Promotions while it equates to better perks and more take home pay, I do hope that it will also be reflective of the work you do.”

“For the next four weeks you will be provided the tools to prepare you to take on the additional responsibility that you will shoulder once promoted or confirmed to the rank.”

Chew urged the officers never to lose focus on their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers.

Twenty-eight officers are attending the Inspector Course and 43 for the Corporal Qualifying Course at the Fiji Police Academy.