Wednesday, December 20, 2023
601 ad
Church to commence multi million-dollar project

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma will commence construction of a new $46-million, Reverend John Hunt Centre in Suva.

Lakoyani Management PTE Limited Chief Executive Sereana Qoro, said the commercial arm of the Church said the complex will be a 10-storey building.

Qoro says the building will consist of office spaces and food courts, a feature that will bolster economic activities in that vicinity.

She said the construction will take about 24 to 30 months, and the official opening for the building will be held in June 2026.

Qoro said the HFC Bank has approved the funding for this project.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
