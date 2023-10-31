Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Coalition Govt is secured, assures Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has assured Fijians that the Coalition Government is secure and together.

Speaking in a media conference in Suva today, Tikoduadua said although they hold different principles in some areas, it does not mean that they are not united.

He said the National Federation Party’s stance on Fiji’s vote at the United Nations Emergency Session on a resolution calling for a truce and to allow for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is in no way undermining the Coalition Government or its leadership team.

“I want to assure our people that our Coalition Government is secure and we are here together.”

“We have differences of opinions all the time, like anybody does but we share and discuss it openly with others.”

“It is a matter for people to know that your leaders are humans. We have varying opinions about these matters and we tackle it as we go.”

“The Coalition Government promotes transparency in its procedures and is attentive to the perspectives of its members, even when there are disagreements,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PM Rabuka calls for improved effici...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held a pivotal meeting with civil se...
Business

Fiji can meet digital economy deman...

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says from seamless connectivit...
News

Minister Singh referred to FICAC

The Fijian Elections Office has referred the Minister for Sugar and...
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PM Rabuka calls for improved eff...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji can meet digital economy de...

Business
Minister f...

Minister Singh referred to FICAC...

News
The Fijian...

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Popular News

Springboks, All Blacks to don tr...

Rugby
In a welco...

Bus driver involved in fatal acc...

News
A 21-year-...

Jordan equals the record for mos...

RWC 2023
Will Jorda...

Police receives reports of email...

News
The Fiji P...

Bati makes one change for PNG cl...

NRL
Vodafone F...

Sowakula joins Clermont in Franc...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PM Rabuka calls for improved efficiency