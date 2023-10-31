Coalition Govt is secured, assures Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has assured Fijians that the Coalition Government is secure and together.

Speaking in a media conference in Suva today, Tikoduadua said although they hold different principles in some areas, it does not mean that they are not united.

He said the National Federation Party’s stance on Fiji’s vote at the United Nations Emergency Session on a resolution calling for a truce and to allow for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is in no way undermining the Coalition Government or its leadership team.

“I want to assure our people that our Coalition Government is secure and we are here together.”

“We have differences of opinions all the time, like anybody does but we share and discuss it openly with others.”

“It is a matter for people to know that your leaders are humans. We have varying opinions about these matters and we tackle it as we go.”

“The Coalition Government promotes transparency in its procedures and is attentive to the perspectives of its members, even when there are disagreements,” he said.