Connectivity boost as Fiji explores 5G

The Coalition Government has commenced on 5G testing in a bid to improve connectivity and invest in a modern and resilient ICT infrastructure.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica at the launch of the USAID’s new Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) at the University of the South Pacific yesterday.

Kamikamica said that the Government is aware of the criticality of 5G networks and its importance for emerging technologies across Fiji’s economies.

Rotuma has also been identified as the pilot island for the UN Smart Island Programme that Fiji is a part of.

“The goal is to address socio-economic challenges and improve livelihoods by connecting our people in Rotuma to a suite of digitally enabled services through the use of new and emerging technology and digital transformation. A scoping exercise has been completed. Once the Smart Island Programme is successfully rolled out in Rotuma, we can use those insights as we deploy to other unconnected and underserved areas.”

USAID Assistant Administrator Michael Schiffer said through DCCP-Pacific, they will facilitate investments in broadband connectivity and digital Government transformation; promote community-level solutions; and leverage traditional and non-traditional technologies, such as low-earth orbit satellites access, to enhance digital connectivity so that more Pacific Islanders can access secure internet and participate in the digital economy.

Fiji already has 95 percent internet connectivity through 3G, 4G and 4G+ networks and the Government continues to closely work with telecommunication operators and stakeholders to identify the remaining 5 percent of the population who are yet to be connected to the online world.

Meanwhile, USAID hosted the launch of DCCP in partnership with USP, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFs), Henry Puna, the Vice Chancellor of USP, Prof. Pal Ahluwalia and USAID Assistant Administrator Michael Schiffer.