Control the ball to win says Tate

The current wet weather in Suva, will dictate a high level of controlled possession and the team does that well will capitalise on opportunities says Queensland Reds captain Tate McDermott.

McDermott said they did not expect the weather, but it was a pleasant change.

“We thought it would be a little bit more humid, it’s definitely still pretty sticky, but this breeze behind us is helping quite abit,” McDermott said.

“Hopefully, whoever handles the slippery ball better will win the game.

McDermott said the side was confident as they look to secure their spot in the final eight.

“We ticked all the boxes, looking forward to a good challenge

“Looking forward to similar conditions tomorrow (today), and its going to be a good day at the office.”

The match kicks off today at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4.35pm.