Corrections probe alleged brutality case

Acting Commissioner Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa says there is an active investigation into the alleged case of brutality at the Suva Remand Centre, last week.

This was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, prompting an internal investigation into the matter.

Speaking to FijiLive, Panapasa said they have their team looking into the allegation and would not comment further on the matter.

AAttorney-General Siromi Turaga says that the Government does not condone these acts of violence against Fijians that are under the care of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Turaga said he was made aware of the situation through a social media post, where he prompted the Acting Commissioner to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“While these incidents are or maybe common, they should not be tolerated. During my visits to different Corrections Facility last year, I stressed on the importance of respecting the integrity of inmates.”

The Attorney-General said this behaviour has been prevalent with officers who have been granted excessive freedom the last 16 years, which resulted in various issues with the Fiji Corrections Services.

Turaga said the lack of restraint has led to the suffering of inmates and a significant erosion of trust in the institution.

“We are collectively working to correct these wrongs and ongoing efforts of the Government to rebuild public trust in institutions like the FCS.”

“This process will take time,” Turaga said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
