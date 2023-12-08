Counter Ruck takes over Fijiana Drua

The Fiji Rugby Union and Counter Ruck Pte Limited, the organisation that oversees

the Fijian Drua today announced that the Super Rugby Pacific Club will take

over the running of the Fijiana Drua.

The team will now be known as the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women as they compete in Rugby Australia’s Super W competition.

This announcement comes after the conclusion of a thorough assessment and due diligence process between the two parties, with needs of the Super W defending champions as the paramount objective behind the move.

The handover means the Drua Women will be fully administered by the management

of Counter Ruck Ltd and will utilise the Club’s state-of-the-art training facility and

other resources.

The Women’s team will have their own coaching staff who will benefit from high performance assistance from a number of Club’s specialised coaches.

They’ll also utilise the Club’s team management, logistics, welfare and commercial functions.

Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board Chair Peter Mazey while welcoming the hand over in Suva today said, “It made sense for FRU to get the Drua Women align with the Drua Men, as is the case with most Super Rugby Pacific sides.”

“By doing this, Fiji Rugby can focus on its core objectives of looking after grassroots development around the country as well as running the national teams. This of course includes the Vodafone Fijiana 15s team.”

He said both parties are well aware of the important role this team plays in the development pathway for the national team.

“Counter Ruck successfully operate the Drua Men’s team and we have no doubt that the Drua Women will thrive under their care.”

Counter Ruck Limited and Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “This is historic day for

the Fijian Drua as we grow our vuvale to two teams.”

“We are grateful to FRU for their cooperation and assistance through the entire due diligence process.”

“The discussions and negotiations were extensive but it was important that we did it right.”

“The next steps that will follow are the appointment of the coaching and management

staff for the Drua Women.”

“This process will be jointly undertaken by FRU and the Fijian Drua. After the coaching staff is appointed, the players will be selected and contracted before preparations for the 2024 Super W season begin.”

“Having both the Men’s and Women’s team in a ‘One Club’ model has proven to be successful for most Super Rugby Pacific sides and we’ll be the same.”

“We fully understand the responsibilities we now have for the Women’s team.”

Evans said they will ensure the women players benefit from resources at their disposable.

“They are back-to-back Super W defending champions and we will spare no effort in preparation as we aim for a three-peat.”

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will begin their Super W campaign on

Sunday 17 March against the Queensland Reds at Brisbane Ballymore Stadium.