Friday, December 8, 2023
Couple fronts court over general dishonesty

A couple appeared before the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a corruption related offence.

Kelereani Waqauru has been charged with General Dishonesty – Obtaining a Gain, while Noa Bola has been charged with Aiding and Abetting General Dishonesty – Obtaining a Gain.

It is alleged that between 1 February and 28 February 2019, Kelereani Waqauru with the intention to dishonestly obtain a gain had falsely declared on the Parenthood Assistance Payment Programme form that her infant baby was born after 1 August 2018 and is not deceased and obtained a gain amounting to $500 from the Ministry of Finance.

State Counsel Josann Pene informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident-Magistrate Krishan Prasad granted a non-cash bail of $1000 and ordered the couple not to reoffend whilst on bail.

Both the accused were ordered not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses, also not to change their residential addresses without first informing the Court and to surrender their travel documents to the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 31 January 2024 for plea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
