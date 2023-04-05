Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Court finds Hayne guilty for rape after third trial

Photo Courtesy: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty in his third trial of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

After seven days of trial, a jury of six women and six men returned a unanimous verdict in the NSW District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Outside court, Hayne maintained his innocence “100 per cent”, reports 7 News.

“I never lied to the police. I never deleted evidence. I never hid witnesses,” he said.

The Dally M star indicated an appeal is likely to follow.

Hayne was in town for a bucks’ weekend when he took a taxi to the woman’s home on September 30, 2018.

The taxi waited outside while he assaulted the woman, as she told him “no” and “stop”.

The assault involved oral and digital sex which lasted about 30 seconds, ending when the woman’s genitals began to bleed, the court heard.

Evidence from the woman that had already been recorded was played to the jury in closed court.

During the trial, crown prosecutor John Sfinas said the victim never tried to present herself in a perfect light and openly acted in ways that might hurt her case, factors that make her a more credible source.

But Hayne’s barrister Margaret Cunneen SC told the jury the woman “was much less than honest” with police, gave inaccurate evidence and “put the boot in”, accusing Hayne of sexual assault after a “disappointing” end to a meeting she had insisted on.

Hayne was a star player for the Parramatta Eels, represented NSW in State of Origin and played internationally for Australia and Fiji during his professional career.

He will face court again on Thursday and will be sentenced at a later date.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship b...

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sp...
Football

Four teams confirmed for Melanesian...

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which...
NRL

Sims shift to interchange for Roost...

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melb...
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

Govt works with Aust to better e...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Turuva gets double in Raiders wa...

NRL
A first ha...

Fiji keeps Olympics hopes alive

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Sharma appointed HRD Working Gro...

News
The Chairp...

Still have alot to work on: Vola...

Hong Kong 7s
After two ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost