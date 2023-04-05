Court finds Hayne guilty for rape after third trial

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty in his third trial of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

After seven days of trial, a jury of six women and six men returned a unanimous verdict in the NSW District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Outside court, Hayne maintained his innocence “100 per cent”, reports 7 News.

“I never lied to the police. I never deleted evidence. I never hid witnesses,” he said.

The Dally M star indicated an appeal is likely to follow.

Hayne was in town for a bucks’ weekend when he took a taxi to the woman’s home on September 30, 2018.

The taxi waited outside while he assaulted the woman, as she told him “no” and “stop”.

The assault involved oral and digital sex which lasted about 30 seconds, ending when the woman’s genitals began to bleed, the court heard.

Evidence from the woman that had already been recorded was played to the jury in closed court.

During the trial, crown prosecutor John Sfinas said the victim never tried to present herself in a perfect light and openly acted in ways that might hurt her case, factors that make her a more credible source.

But Hayne’s barrister Margaret Cunneen SC told the jury the woman “was much less than honest” with police, gave inaccurate evidence and “put the boot in”, accusing Hayne of sexual assault after a “disappointing” end to a meeting she had insisted on.

Hayne was a star player for the Parramatta Eels, represented NSW in State of Origin and played internationally for Australia and Fiji during his professional career.

He will face court again on Thursday and will be sentenced at a later date.