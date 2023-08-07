Davis to attend trials with Phoenix

Fiji’s lone professional female footballer, Trina Davis is set for trials with the Wellington Phoenix Football Club in New Zealand starting tomorrow.

The Digicel Fiji Kulas star striker captivated the attention of football enthusiasts with her exceptional performances on the pitch in the recent past with the OFC Nations Cup in Suva being one of those events.

As she prepares to embrace the challenge of a trial stint with the Wellington, her journey evolves into an inspiring narrative, resonating with aspiring football talents both in Fiji and beyond.

The US based 21-year-old inked her professional football contract in 2021, aligning with the Israeli club ASA Tel Aviv and further solidified her career trajectory by securing a contract with Puerto Rico Sol FC the following year where she played in the top-tier league, Superior Femenino de la Liga Puerto Rico.

“This opportunity not only reflects my effort but also underscores the potential that Fijian football brings to the global stage,” she told Fiji FA Media.

Her journey follows the footstep of another trailblazer from Fiji the captain of the Digicel Fiji National Team Roy Krishna who etched his name as the club’s all-time top scorer and secured prestigious accolades including the A League Golden Boot and the Johnny Warren Medal for Best Player.

She eagerly anticipates the prospect of playing within a team environment once again after being out of the professional scene since her injury last year.

Davis added that she continues to learn from her errors.

Meanwhile, Young Kulas co-captain Angeline Rekha is also gearing up to attend trials with the Phoenix.

She will jet out of the country next month.

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has funded the trials.