Defence was key to shut threats like Reece: Bryne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Bryne praised his team’s defensive effort in their 20-10 morale boosting victory over the Crusaders saying strategy and discipline was key.

“We talked about it all week, being in form and playing our game. I think we did pretty well, especially in the second half where we really went after the game,” said Bryne

Bryne was particularly impressed with how the team managed to contain threats like Crusader’s star attack Sevu Reece.

“We made most of our tackles, which was crucial. Sevu Reece is known for breaking defenses, but we managed to shut him down.”

The coach also lauded the younger players for their significant contributions and growth within the team.

“The younger players have done well in team, they have contributed pretty well in the team, I’m proud of the way they are growing,”

Looking forward, Bryne remains focused on upcoming challenges, especially the match against the Chiefs.

“Against the Chiefs, we’ll just play our game, there are some tactical changes that we will need to look into, we’ll just need to look after ball and carry it well,” he concluded.