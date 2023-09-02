Dr Tuvuki triumphs with PhD

In a heartwarming graduation ceremony on Friday, Dr Tima Tuvuki stood with pride as she earned her PhD in Psychology.

Hailing from Bua with maternal ties to Rewa, her academic journey wasn’t just a tale of books and exams; it was one stitched with personal sacrifices, unwavering perseverance, and a relentless drive to give back to her community.

At 39, Dr Tuvuki embodies the continuous quest for knowledge. “Education never stops,” she highlighted, looking back on her dedicated path.

“Our nation is still growing, and it’s crucial to inspire our youth to recognize the worth of learning and to follow their dreams to the fullest.”

She started her learning journey in Fiji and then went to Waikato University in New Zealand for further studies.

Upon her return, she dedicated seven years to the workforce before facing one of life’s most challenging moments – the passing of her mother.

With strength and determination, she stepped up to care for her father.

During this time, she secured a teaching position at the University of the South Pacific (USP), dedicating over ten years to psychology and later branching out to Pacific studies for half a decade. Now, she’s a key figure in the social team at USP.

“It has been a life of sacrifices,” she admitted.

Talking about the ups and downs in her life, Dr Tuvuki shared, “Hardships come and become fruitful when you succeed in the end. There were tough moments, challenges, but one learns to overcome these, especially when juggling family and studies.”

Both her parents were educators, an undeniable source of her academic inspiration. Their influence, coupled with her own passion, has driven her to give back.

“I hope to utilize my knowledge and give back to the Fijian community and the students,” she said.

Although dedicated to her role at USP, Dr Tuvuki remains open to future possibilities.

“I hope to be with USP, but if opportunities arise, I’ll surely explore my options,” she concluded with a hopeful glint in her eye.