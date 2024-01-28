Sunday, January 28, 2024
Drua preps for preseason in Australia

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will fly out of the country later this week to play two preseason matches in Australia next month ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Mick Bryne coached Drua will face the Brumbies in its first preseason clash next Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm.

The franchise will then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels on 16 February at 5.30pm.

The Fijian Drua will open its campaign in Super Rugby Pacific against the Blues in Auckland on Saturday 24 February.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
