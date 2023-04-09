Drug related arrests continue around the country

Arrests continue to be made for drug related offences throughout the country.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said arrests were made in both the rural and urban areas in the past week.

In Vunisea, Kadavu, two men were arrested after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Eastern Division, arrests were made in Nausori, Nakasi and Levuka where the suspects were found with branches and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Northern Division, three men were arrested by the Labasa Taskforce after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana while in Savusavu, a raid in Naqere led to the discovery of large bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said while the arrests are being made for those alleged to be trading the illicit drugs, parallel operations are being conducted targeting those involved in the cultivation of marijuana throughout Fiji.

He said it is encouraging to receive information from members of the public as every arrest is making an impact in curbing the illegal activity.

ACP Driu said divisional task forces continue to work with community groups and crime prevention committees in the sharing of information which have to date resulted in arrests and successful raids.

Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 should they wish to share information that could assist with tackling the illicit drug trade.