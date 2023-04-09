Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drug related arrests continue around the country

Arrests continue to be made for drug related offences throughout the country.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said arrests were made in both the rural and urban areas  in the past week.

In Vunisea, Kadavu, two men were arrested after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Eastern Division, arrests were made in Nausori, Nakasi and Levuka where the suspects were found with branches and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Northern Division, three men were arrested by the Labasa Taskforce after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana while in Savusavu, a raid in Naqere led to the discovery of large bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said while the arrests are being made for those alleged to be trading the illicit drugs, parallel operations are being conducted targeting those involved in the cultivation of marijuana throughout Fiji.

He said it is encouraging to receive information from members of the public as every arrest is making an impact in curbing the illegal activity.

ACP Driu said divisional task forces continue to work with community groups and crime prevention committees in the sharing of information which have to date resulted in arrests and successful raids.

Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 should they wish to share information that could assist with tackling the illicit drug trade.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Water restrictions in force for Cen...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has placed water restrictions for...
News

Two men charged over nightclub deat...

Two men have been formally charged with the alleged murder of the 2...
Football

Navua aims to bounce back in DFPL

Underdogs Navua are aiming to bounce back to its winning ways again...
Entertainment

Kanye West sued for feeding sushi t...

American rapper Kanye West has been sued for only feeding children ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Water restrictions in force for ...

News
The Water ...

Two men charged over nightclub d...

News
Two men ha...

Navua aims to bounce back in DFP...

Football
Underdogs ...

Kanye West sued for feeding sush...

Entertainment
American r...

6-man Fiji books spot in Singapo...

Sports
A 6-man Fi...

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup af...

Entertainment
American h...

Popular News

Cancer is preventable and curabl...

News
Specialist...

Govt to formalise 48 informal se...

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

Raka to start Challenge Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pow...

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pa...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Lata urges Fijians to be proacti...

News
61-year-ol...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Water restrictions in force for Central areas