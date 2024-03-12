Opposition MP Ketan Lal lashed out at the Government and has labelled them as a dysfunctional and delusional, for failing to fulfill the promises made to the Fijian people prior to the 2022 General Election.

While responding to the President’s Speech at the Opening of Parliament, Lal claimed this is the reason why the country is suffering an economic meltdown.

Lal said the lack of investments and continued brain drain of thousands of skilled Fijians is a sign that Fijians no longer believe in the Government to carry out its mandate.

He also claimed that the Government has twisted the truth just to get into power.

The Opposition MP had pointed out that the Coalition Government was given a very stable economy by the previous Government and has, however, unable to cope the last 14 months or so.

“It is evident that they lack the practical skills needed to run an economy as a Government. Let’s face it, our people are suffering amongst the high cost of living has caused many young people and their families to re-evaluate their livelihoods and their futures, especially those in our rural communities.”

Lal said he was not here to blame or points fingers – but to simply demand accountability, to uphold the values of integrity and justice, and to fight tirelessly for the welfare of the nation.

“As representatives, it is our duty to hold those in power accountable, to speak truth to authority, and to advocate fiercely for the betterment of Fiji,” he added.

Lal said the Opposition will not falter and will not yield, ensuring that the voice of all Fijians are heard.