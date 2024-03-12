Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Dysfunctional and delusional govt: Lal

Opposition MP Ketan Lal lashed out at the Government and has labelled them as a dysfunctional and delusional, for failing to fulfill the promises made to the Fijian people prior to the 2022 General Election.

While responding to the President’s Speech at the Opening of Parliament, Lal claimed this is the reason why the country is suffering an economic meltdown.

Lal said the lack of investments and continued brain drain of thousands of skilled Fijians is a sign that Fijians no longer believe in the Government to carry out its mandate.

He also claimed that the Government has twisted the truth just to get into power.

The Opposition MP had pointed out that the Coalition Government was given a very stable economy by the previous Government and has, however, unable to cope the last 14 months or so.

“It is evident that they lack the practical skills needed to run an economy as a Government. Let’s face it, our people are suffering amongst the high cost of living has caused many young people and their families to re-evaluate their livelihoods and their futures, especially those in our rural communities.”

Lal said he was not here to blame or points fingers – but to simply demand accountability, to uphold the values of integrity and justice, and to fight tirelessly for the welfare of the nation.

“As representatives, it is our duty to hold those in power accountable, to speak truth to authority, and to advocate fiercely for the betterment of Fiji,” he added.

Lal said the Opposition will not falter and will not yield, ensuring that the voice of all Fijians are heard.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Serevi, Campese to headline Hong...

Rugby
Rugby lege...

Saneem charged, held, to front c...

News
Former Sup...

We want to dictate the tempo of ...

Rugby
New Fiji 7...

Nasinu senior players to face di...

Football
Nasinu is ...

Accept the bad fruits if you wan...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: