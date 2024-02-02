EU and Pacific commitment is needed: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a joint commitment to strengthening ties between Fiji and the member countries of the European Union.

While addressing those in attendance, Rabuka acknowledged the efforts of Pacific Diplomatic Missions in Brussels and valued EU partners for convening the Pacific Day event.

In his statement, Rabuka emphasised the joint commitment to strengthening ties, recognising shared values, and working towards a sustainable, prosperous, and peaceful future.

The Prime Minister highlighted the collective commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development shared by the Blue Pacific and the EU, adding that collaboration between the two regions is vital.

He also commended the EU for its steadfast support in critical areas such as climate change adaptation, renewable energy, and economic development.

At the same time, Rabuka stressed the need for resilience, economic diversification and proactive recovery plans to address gaps and prepare for future challenges.

Reaffirming his vision for the Blue Pacific as a Zone of Peace, the Prime Minister called on global leaders, including EU partners, to join in upholding principles that ensure the Pacific remains a beacon of stability and resilience.