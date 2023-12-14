Thursday, December 14, 2023
Executive jet managed by US State Dept

The executive jet given to the Fiji’s Government is contracted by the United States Government to facilitate official travel in the country and throughout the Pacific.

This has been confirmed by a spokesperson at the United States Embassy in Suva.

The spokesperson said the plane is funded by the US Government and managed through a State Department contract.

“The plane will enable travel for Fijian leaders and leaders from other Pacific nations when commercial routes are not viable or in emergency situations.”

“The plane is part of the United States’ commitment to deepening engagement with Pacific Island countries by expediting in-person linkages between U.S. officials and our Pacific partners and between Pacific partners themselves.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
