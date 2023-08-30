Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Expo harnesses Pacific core values: Vosarogo

Acting Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication, Filimoni Vosarogo says entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and resilience has always been the core of Pacific communities.

Officiating at the opening day of the Pacific Islands Entrepreneurship Expo at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva today, Vosarogo said the Expo is an opportunity to work together to harness these core values.

“Your Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for our entrepreneurs.”

“The value of collaboration between public and private sectors in nurturing the current and next generation of Pacific entrepreneurs is key.”

The expo features workshops and panel discussions on business modelling, access to finance and investor-readiness, and explored ways to incubate ideas into active projects that prioritise green growth and the inclusion of more women in entrepreneurship.

The two-day event brings together public, private and development stakeholders to collaborate and discuss ideas that unleash the potential of entrepreneurs and small enterprises in addressing environmental concerns, social issues, and economic growth concurrently.

The Global Green Growth Institute, UN Capital Development Fund, United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), International Labour Organization, Asian Development Bank and ygap are the host of the expo.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
