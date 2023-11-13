External exams could shift to a later date

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are working closely with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and other relevant authorities and should it be confirmed that a cyclone will be hitting Fiji; all external exams are likely to be shifted to a later date.

Radrodro in a Government release said this announcement should be coming out later today and he is urging all Divisional and Education officers to ensure the safety and security of all schools.

“Given the heavy rain and strong winds being experienced, may I request that Education Officers liaise closely with respective Heads of Schools to ensure we secure all schools, facilities and ensure the safety of our children especially those in boarding facilities.”

“I urge all parents and guardians to exercise all precautions in ensuring you are aware of the whereabouts of your children.”

“It is always wise to keep them indoors, warm, safe and occupied to ensure they don’t fall prey to falling debris or play and cross flooded rivers and creeks where lives can be lost unnecessarily.”

He said that the priority right now is safety of lives and all else that can be replaced will be secondary.

If schools need to be used as evacuation centres, Radrodro is confident that school managers will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible learning experience for our students.