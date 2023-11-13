Monday, November 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

External exams could shift to a later date

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are working closely with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and other relevant authorities and should it be confirmed that a cyclone will be hitting Fiji; all external exams are likely to be shifted to a later date.

Radrodro in a Government release said this announcement should be coming out later today and he is urging all Divisional and Education officers to ensure the safety and security of all schools.

“Given the heavy rain and strong winds being experienced, may I request that Education Officers liaise closely with respective Heads of Schools to ensure we secure all schools, facilities and ensure the safety of our children especially those in boarding facilities.”

“I urge all parents and guardians to exercise all precautions in ensuring you are aware of the whereabouts of your children.”

“It is always wise to keep them indoors, warm, safe and occupied to ensure they don’t fall prey to falling debris or play and cross flooded rivers and creeks where lives can be lost unnecessarily.”

He said that the priority right now is safety of lives and all else that can be replaced will be secondary.

If schools need to be used as evacuation centres, Radrodro is confident that school managers will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible learning experience for our students.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Divisional Disaster standby teams a...

As Divisional Police Disaster standby teams have been activated, th...
Business

Loans for 1000 women entrepreneurs ...

The Fiji Development Bank has reached a momentous milestone in its ...
News

Time to reflect and be thankful: Se...

As Fiji celebrates Diwali today, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu i...
News

Meaningful solutions are top priori...

Meaningful solutions that bring benefit to all people are the most ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Divisional Disaster standby team...

News
As Divisio...

Loans for 1000 women entrepreneu...

Business
The Fiji D...

Time to reflect and be thankful:...

News
As Fiji ce...

Meaningful solutions are top pri...

News
Meaningful...

Salaries and allowances still un...

News
The Emolum...

FRCS surpasses revenue target

News
The Revenu...

Popular News

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Rabuka arrives in Cooks for PIFL...

News
Prime Mini...

Taskforce to deal with land issu...

News
The Coalit...

NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s fina...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Youths to front court over vehic...

News
Two youths...

Mataele back in Crusaders squad

Rugby
Former Fly...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Divisional Disaster standby teams activated