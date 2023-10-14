Farrell at flyhalf, Smith at fullback for Fiji clash

England coach Steve Borthwick has dropped George Ford and has opted to start Owen Farrell at flyhalf and Marcus Smith at fullback for their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against the Flying Fijians on Monday.

Manu Tuilagi teams up with Joe Marchant in the centres, while Elliot Daly is back on the left wing, with Jonny May on the right.

Borthwick has also included veteran prop Dan Cole in the starting team again ahead of Kyle Sinckler. Ellis Genge and Jamie George complete the front row.

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be,” Borthwick told rugby.com.au

“However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.”

Ford was man of the match in the first two games when Farrell was suspended but the two playing together did not work well against Samoa when Ford was taken off early in the second half.

The absence of Ford also means that Smith can fill the second playmaker role.

It also opened the door to select two specialist centres, both of whom will have a busy afternoon trying to stop Fiji’s direct runners.

England have won seven of their games against Fiji, the only defeat coming in their last meeting at Twickenham in August.

England will take on Fiji at 3am at Stade de Marseille.

England: Marcus Smith, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.