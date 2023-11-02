Thursday, November 2, 2023
FCCC calls for increased consumer vigilance

As Fijian families gear up for the festivities of Diwali, the Fijian Competition and
Consumer Commission (FCCC) is calling for increased consumer vigilance.

The period leading up to Diwali often sees enticing sales and specials for the public to
take advantage of, yet it’s also ripe for consumer exploitation by unscrupulous traders.

Consumers are urged to make sure to verify the price and condition of items before
making any purchases, to always request receipts and keep proof of purchase in case
of potential issues in the future and report any violations to FCCC.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham highlighted that as part of ensuring a fair and safe market environment during this time, they have ramped up enforcement activities.

“On the ground, enforcement teams are actively monitoring the prices of essential
items, conducting market surveys and inspections to ensure compliance with
regulations,” said Abraham.

“This includes checking for possible violations such as expired product dates,
discrepancies in price displays at checkout counters, and inadequate information on
products for sale. We caution any business engaging in unethical practices; violations
will be addressed with strict adherence to the law.”

Beyond inspections, the enforcement team will also be monitoring advertisements
promoting Diwali sales to prevent instances of false advertising or bait tactics, which
can mislead consumers.

FCCC urges consumers to stay safe and make informed choices as savvy shoppers.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
