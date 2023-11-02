FCCC calls for increased consumer vigilance

As Fijian families gear up for the festivities of Diwali, the Fijian Competition and

Consumer Commission (FCCC) is calling for increased consumer vigilance.

The period leading up to Diwali often sees enticing sales and specials for the public to

take advantage of, yet it’s also ripe for consumer exploitation by unscrupulous traders.

Consumers are urged to make sure to verify the price and condition of items before

making any purchases, to always request receipts and keep proof of purchase in case

of potential issues in the future and report any violations to FCCC.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham highlighted that as part of ensuring a fair and safe market environment during this time, they have ramped up enforcement activities.

“On the ground, enforcement teams are actively monitoring the prices of essential

items, conducting market surveys and inspections to ensure compliance with

regulations,” said Abraham.

“This includes checking for possible violations such as expired product dates,

discrepancies in price displays at checkout counters, and inadequate information on

products for sale. We caution any business engaging in unethical practices; violations

will be addressed with strict adherence to the law.”

Beyond inspections, the enforcement team will also be monitoring advertisements

promoting Diwali sales to prevent instances of false advertising or bait tactics, which

can mislead consumers.

FCCC urges consumers to stay safe and make informed choices as savvy shoppers.