Sayed-Khaiyum questioned and released

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum fronted the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Suva today for questioning in relation to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa last month.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said Sayed-Khaiyum was questioned this morning and the interview has been suspended.

The complaint is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

Sayed-Khaiyum was questioned with regards to the same complaint at the Valelevu Police Station last week.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
