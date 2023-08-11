Friday, August 11, 2023
FEO offers voter ID services for youth day

In light of International Youth Day, the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has set up a special booth at the Fiji National University (FNU) Nasinu Campus Multi-Purpose Court for two days.

This move allows individuals to easily access services typically available at Voter Services Centres.

FEO’s Director of Operations, Anaseini Senimoli, urges the public to capitalize on this opportunity, especially those who have misplaced or wish to acquire a new Voter ID card.

“We are bringing our services to the people on these two days. I encourage the public to seize this chance,” Senimoli emphasized.

For those aiming for a new Voter ID card, the required documents include an original or certified true copy of a Birth Certificate and a valid photo ID, such as a Fiji Passport, Fiji National Provident Fund, Driver’s License, Social Welfare ID, T.I.N Card (Joint FIRCA/FNPF), or a Student ID from a tertiary institution recognized by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Those needing a replacement for their Voter ID card need only present one of the above mentioned photo IDs.

Senimoli also highlighted the booth’s role in addressing public queries.

“Our team is ready to help with any questions. I particularly appeal to our youth, especially eligible voters without Voter ID cards, to visit us,” she said.

The process is entirely free.

However, young individuals are reminded to bring the necessary documents and be accompanied by a registered voter parent or guardian.

The FEO booth operates from 8am to 3pm during the event.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
