Fiji advances into Nations Cup semis

Two first half goals from a determined Fijian outfit saw them beat Vanuatu 2-1 and advance into the semifinal of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in New Zealand today.

After a 7-2 loss to host nation and defending champions New Zealand on Monday, the Jerry Sam coached side put on a much improved and strong performance to edge out Vanuatu in their all-important Group A match today.

Eight minutes past the clock Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu gave Fiji a precious lead.

Driving down the right-hand side, his low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Quai at the near post to break the deadlock.

Two minutes later, striker Setareki Hughes doubled the lead for Fiji when a wonderful flowing counter-attack ended with Hughes one-on-one with the ‘keeper and he calmly slotted the ball home to give Fiji a crucial second and leave Vanuatu in considerable trouble.

Fiji was heavily indebted to Nasinu goalkeeper Emori Ragata, who made a string of excellent saves to keep his side ahead as the match wore on.

There was nothing that Ragata could do however with eight minutes remaining, as Jayson Timatua muscled in ahead of the defence and headed in from close range to reduce the deficit.

Fiji will play Tahiti in the second semifinal at 3pm tomorrow.