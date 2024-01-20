Fiji Babas progress to Cup final

The Fiji Babas overcame New Zealand Development 21-17 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today to book their spot in the grand finale of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s try gave the Fijians an early lead before speedster Jayden Keelan got New Zealand back in the match.

Fiji Babas led 7-5 at the break and tries from Ponipate Loganimasi and Pilipo Bukayaro had the hosts in the driving seat with a 21-5 lead.

The Kiwis hit back in the last two minutes of the match and scored tries through Senita Lauaki and Keelan to narrow the gap while Fijian playmaker Terio Tamani was sin-binned for taking down an opponent after he score.

The Fiji Babas will face Saunaka in the final at 5.30pm.