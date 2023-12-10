Sunday, December 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

The Fiji 7s team bounced back to win their second pool game of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament beating Spain 33-7 at the DHL Stadium today.

Fiji controlled the tempo in the first half to race off to a comfortable 21-0 lead at the break.

Two tries to Pilipo Bukayaro and another from Vuiviwa Naduvalo as well as three conversions from Terio Tamani provided a glimpse of the capabilities of the young side.

Spain went to the break a man down as Alejandro Laforga was yellow-carded in the seventh minute.

Bukayaro completed his hat-trick a minute in to the second half with Filipe Sauturaga missing the conversion.

Jeremaia Matana scored Fiji’s sixth try with a conversion from Sauturaga to put the match beyond the doubt.

Juan Ramos scored a consolation try and convert for the Spaniards only match points in the final minute.

Fiji faces Argentina in their final pool match at 4.56am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana scrap past Spain

A six player Fijiana 7s side held on to beat Spain by 14-10 in thei...
Rugby

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town op...

A late penalty to France saw the Fiji men's 7s side lose their HSBC...
Rugby

Fijiana makes flying start in Cape ...

Fijiana kick started their campaign in the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s t...
News

Speeding tops traffic offences in f...

Speeding, failure to use seat belts and failure to produce driver l...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana scrap past Spain

Rugby
A six play...

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town...

Rugby
A late pen...

Fijiana makes flying start in Ca...

Rugby
Fijiana ki...

Speeding tops traffic offences i...

News
Speeding, ...

No pressure on Gollings, says Ma...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Silktails’ reps beautify L...

Rugby
Members of...

Popular News

AG’s conference celebrates...

News
This year ...

Speeding tops traffic offences i...

News
Speeding, ...

Drua dev reps named in Fiji U20 ...

Rugby
Six Fijian...

Bainimarama, Qiliho petition Pre...

News
Former Pri...

‘Matakavou’ art exhi...

News
The Fiji C...

Food safety task force set up: ...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana scrap past Spain