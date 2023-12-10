Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

The Fiji 7s team bounced back to win their second pool game of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament beating Spain 33-7 at the DHL Stadium today.

Fiji controlled the tempo in the first half to race off to a comfortable 21-0 lead at the break.

Two tries to Pilipo Bukayaro and another from Vuiviwa Naduvalo as well as three conversions from Terio Tamani provided a glimpse of the capabilities of the young side.

Spain went to the break a man down as Alejandro Laforga was yellow-carded in the seventh minute.

Bukayaro completed his hat-trick a minute in to the second half with Filipe Sauturaga missing the conversion.

Jeremaia Matana scored Fiji’s sixth try with a conversion from Sauturaga to put the match beyond the doubt.

Juan Ramos scored a consolation try and convert for the Spaniards only match points in the final minute.

Fiji faces Argentina in their final pool match at 4.56am.