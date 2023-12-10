Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

The Fiji 7s team bounced back to win their second pool game of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament beating Spain 33-7 at the DHL Stadium today.
Fiji controlled the tempo in the first half to race off to a comfortable 21-0 lead at the break.
Two tries to Pilipo Bukayaro and another from Vuiviwa Naduvalo as well as three conversions from Terio Tamani provided a glimpse of the capabilities of the young side.
Spain went to the break a man down as Alejandro Laforga was yellow-carded in the seventh minute.
Bukayaro completed his hat-trick a minute in to the second half with Filipe Sauturaga missing the conversion.
Jeremaia Matana scored Fiji’s sixth try with a conversion from Sauturaga to put the match beyond the doubt.
Juan Ramos scored a consolation try and convert for the Spaniards only match points in the final minute.
Fiji faces Argentina in their final pool match at 4.56am.