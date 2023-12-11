Fiji bundled out of Cape Town 7s semis

Fiji suffered a 24-7 defeat to Australia in their semifinal clash of the Cape Town 7s at the DHL Stadium today.

The Aussies made a brilliant start and scored two unanswered tries through Ben Dowling and Captain Nick Malouf to lead 12-0.

Fiji came close after a chip and chase from Vuiviawa Naduvalo but he unfortunately knocked the ball on in the process of scoring.

Terio Tamani’s individual brilliance saw him make a dummy move and race past the entire Australian ddefence to score and convert to narrow the gap early in the second half.

Loose handling from Fiji saw the gold machine capitalise and quick ball had Josh Turner over to extend the lead with four minutes left.

Maurice Longbottom added the conversion to widen the gap.

Nathan Lawson sealed the deal with a fourth try in the 12th minute as the Aussie attack began to flow freely on offence against a dissolved Fijian defence.

Fiji will now face Ireland in the bronze medal playoff while Australia will meet Argentina in the final.

Argentina beat Ireland 26-19 to book its place in final for the second consecutive week.