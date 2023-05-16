Tuesday, May 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji calls on EU to revise blacklisting approach

DPM Manoa Kamikamica during the second European Union (EU) Indo Pacific Meeting at Stockholm, Sweden. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has told the European Union that it needs to revise its tax blacklisting approach and to show solidarity and understanding in these challenging times.

Kamikamica said Fiji is confident in the EU’s role and our economic policies will be one of partnership, in areas such as taxes, investment and free movement of people, goods and services.

Speaking at the European Indo-Pacific Forum, the Deputy Prime Minister called on the European Union to finalise its process for signing the post-Contonou Agreement, which will shape the EU’s partnership with those organisations for the African, Caribbean and Pacific States, in the next 20 years.

Kamikamica also highlighted that Fiji supported the EU and the global efforts to resolve the current war in Ukraine, where Ukrainians are suffering the most while the rest of us feel the wider impacts.

“Our partnership is on the right track, guided by a long-term perspective – the challenges and opportunities in our region are complex and require sustained engagement over many years,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Londo...

The Fiji 7s team has been drawn with rivals Argentina for the final...
News

Climate change threatens our existe...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is facing the hars...
Rugby

France pulls out as 2025 RLWC host

France has pulled out as hosts of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup. ...
News

PM announces set up of Dr Brij Lal ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed a Working Group to set...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Lo...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Climate change threatens our exi...

News
Deputy Pri...

France pulls out as 2025 RLWC ho...

Rugby
France has...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij L...

News
Prime Mini...

It will be a ‘needs based budget...

News
Prime Mini...

Only 1 round of Skipper Cup this...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Popular News

Lupus cases increase a concern f...

News
The Minist...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marrie...

Entertainment
‘Unstoppab...

15 drivers in custody for drunk ...

News
Police hav...

WR sets FRU roadmap, works with ...

Rugby
World Rugb...

Connectivity and reach greater w...

News
Deputy Pri...

Force name Fijian quartet for Dr...

Rugby
Fijian qua...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji drawn with Argentina for London 7s