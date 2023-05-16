Fiji calls on EU to revise blacklisting approach

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has told the European Union that it needs to revise its tax blacklisting approach and to show solidarity and understanding in these challenging times.

Kamikamica said Fiji is confident in the EU’s role and our economic policies will be one of partnership, in areas such as taxes, investment and free movement of people, goods and services.

Speaking at the European Indo-Pacific Forum, the Deputy Prime Minister called on the European Union to finalise its process for signing the post-Contonou Agreement, which will shape the EU’s partnership with those organisations for the African, Caribbean and Pacific States, in the next 20 years.

Kamikamica also highlighted that Fiji supported the EU and the global efforts to resolve the current war in Ukraine, where Ukrainians are suffering the most while the rest of us feel the wider impacts.

“Our partnership is on the right track, guided by a long-term perspective – the challenges and opportunities in our region are complex and require sustained engagement over many years,” he added.