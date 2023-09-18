Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during PIF meeting

Fiji and the Cook Islands are in the process of finalising a new Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA) which will be signed formally by the Prime Ministers of the two countries at the Forum Leaders Meeting this November.

The DCA which is currently a work in progress, will elevate economic cooperation, air transportation connectivity, trade, tourism, labour mobility and address climate change.

Enhanced air connectivity with the Cook Islands will allow the provision of direct flights and further facilitate trade and tourism between the two nations.

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting will be held in Cook Islands from November 6 to 10, with the theme: Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper.