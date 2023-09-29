Fiji FA to construct high performance centre

Fiji Football Association will construct its first-ever High Performance Centre (HPC) at its newly proposed stadium site in Lomolomo between Nadi and Lautoka.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to FijiLive that the new HPC which will be built alongside the FIFA funded International Stadium which will be utilised in developing and gauging players for the upcoming OFC and FIFA competitions.

“There’s already plans for the national teams that as soon as the centre is established in Lomolomo, they will be brought in on a full time basis.”

He said the center will allow national talents to increase their training volume in order to achieve their best potential at the regional and international stage.

“Fiji FA will be taking care of their education and continue to develop as a team going into the next competitions. The centre will be a huge asset in increasing training volume in addition to club level training.”

“At the moment, we have got project consultants finalised, they will design the centre and FIFA will arrive in Fiji. We have been advised by FIFA that the building construction could commence from next January.”

He also added that Fiji FA will be bringing in expertise to guide players at the centre alongside the national team coaches.