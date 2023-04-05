Fiji has support for sustainable financing: Rabuka

The Green Climate Fund has a $1.7 billion funding committed to Small Island Developing States as part of seven projects including those at the national, regional and global level where Fiji is a beneficiary.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Parliament and said during his meeting in Panama in February, Fiji had met with the head of delegation for the Green Climate Fund.

Rabuka said the Government is working towards not only accessing finance, but also to ensure that the financing arrangement that we put in place are sustainable.

“The Ministry of Finance is working towards achieving accreditation with the GCF and the Adaptation Fund, to be able to directly access project financing and develop large scale projects.”

The Prime Minister said Fiji reconfirmed our deep-sea mining moratorium during a bilateral meeting with the President of Palau.

Rabuka added that Fiji also supported the United States Special Envoy on Climate Change, Secretary John Kerry, who called for green shipping corridors to impart through the articulation of Fiji’s Shipping Emission Reduction Goals and our broader aims to green our domestic shipping sector.