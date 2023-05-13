Saturday, May 13, 2023
Fiji held in Toulouse 7s opener

The Fiji men’s 7s side was held to a 21-21 draw by the United States of America in their opening match of the Toulouse 7s this morning.

Quick tries from Lucas Lacamp and Captain Kevon Williams and successful conversions from Steve Tomasin gave the Americans a 14-0 lead.

Waisea Nacuqu scored and converted Fiji’s only try of the first spell just before the halftime hooter.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Josese Batirerega scored back to back tries which were converted by Nacuqu and replacement Filipe Sauturaga to take a 21-14 lead but a try in the end by Malacchi Esdale which was converted successfully by Tomasin saw the teams tied at 21-21.

Fiji will play South Africa in its next match at 7.03am.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
